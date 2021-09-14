Time For Real Transparency In HUSD $95 Million Bond Proposal

I always try to review the monthly Community Impact newsletter which has arrived religiously in our mailbox for many years. I like the updates on new businesses, and local construction, as well as keeping fresh my knowledge of the community my wife and I live in. I live in what is now Gilbert, but it was Higley when we purchased our home. It was the Higley Unified School District that educated our son, and it was fine, and we didn’t think much about it because we were busy working. My wife and I paid no mind to the machinations of the district.