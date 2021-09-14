ANRA Delivers Medicines from the Skies in India
ANRA Technologies is pleased to announce its participation in the ‘Medicine From The Sky’ initiative in India, spearheaded by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the India government Information Technology Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department, in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), NITI Aayog, a public policy think tank of the Government of India, and emergency and healthcare management services provider HealthNet Global.www.suasnews.com
