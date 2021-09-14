CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

ANRA Delivers Medicines from the Skies in India

By Press
suasnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANRA Technologies is pleased to announce its participation in the ‘Medicine From The Sky’ initiative in India, spearheaded by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the India government Information Technology Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department, in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), NITI Aayog, a public policy think tank of the Government of India, and emergency and healthcare management services provider HealthNet Global.

www.suasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

India calls new UK COVID-19 vaccine rules 'discriminatory'

India on Tuesday criticized the British government’s decision not to recognize coronavirus vaccine certificates issued by Indian authorities, calling it a “discriminatory policy” that will impact its citizens who want to travel to that country.Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the new rules unveiled last week, which take effect next month, could force India to “impose reciprocal measures" if it isn't resolved. The new rules require Indians visiting the U.K. to quarantine themselves for 10 days and undergo COVID-19 tests even if they are fully vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.The vaccine, produced under license by India's Serum Institute, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theiet.org

View from India: MSMEs are bedrock of the economy

Fintech companies are changing the dynamics of MSME lending outlook. This has redefined many operational procedures. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are a key part of the Indian economy. “India is home to over six crore MSMEs; 30 per cent of the GDP (gross domestic product) is attributed to them; 40 per cent of India’s exports come from the sector,” said Ashish Agarwal, director, Resurgent India Limited, speaking at Resurgent India’s virtual session, 'International Trade Finance – Opportunities for MSMEs'.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Telangana to launch 'Medicine from Sky' program

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], September 9 (ANI): In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, Telangana is all set to launch the 'Medicine from the Sky' program on Saturday to deliver medicines and COVID-19 vaccines via drones. According to an official statement, 'Medicine from the Sky' is an initiative of the Emerging Technologies...
HEALTH
mobileworldlive.com

Google defends India record from competition claims

Google defended its record in India after a probe concluded it abused the dominant position of its Android platform to stifle competition, The Economic Times (ET) reported. The search giant reportedly stated it would work with the Competition Commission of India to prove Android had boosted competition and innovation, citing a bump in internet access by making smartphones more affordable.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jyotiraditya Scindia
theedgemarkets.com

India to resume vaccine exports from October

NEW DELHI (Sept 21): India will resume exports of Covid-19 vaccines from October, the country's federal health ministry officials said today. The export of vaccines from India was stopped in April this year due to a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases and growing domestic demand for the vaccines in the country, according to Xinhua, quoting the country's federal Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya yesterday.
HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Canada announces extension of the flight ban from India

As Canada prepares for the return of direct flights from India to Canada, Transport Canada is announcing an extension of the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that restricts all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India until September 26, 2021, at 23:59 EDT. As Canada prepares for the...
LIFESTYLE
suasnews.com

New drone Danger Area for Llanbedr

Snowdonia Aerospace is pleased to announce a new permanent Danger Area around Llanbedr Airfield has been approved by the CAA to support the ongoing development of novel aerospace systems in the UK, including drones-for-good, the next generation of electric air mobility vehicles and space launch and recovery systems. Following completion...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delivery Drones#Medicine#Management Software#Anra Delivers Medicines#Anra Technologies#The World Economic Forum#Wef#Healthnet Global#Indian#Marut Drones#Bvlos Eoi#The Medicine From The Sky#Utm#Caelus
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
suasnews.com

GA-ASI SeaGuardian flies first approved Point-to-Point UAS flight in UK

RAF LOSSIEMOUTH – September 2021 – The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for the first time approved a point-to-point domestic flight of an unmanned aircraft that utilized the UK’s airways structure when General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) flew its MQ-9B SeaGuardian® Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) from Lincolnshire, England to Moray, Scotland on Sept. 12, 2021. The GA-ASI-owned RPA flew from Royal Air Force (RAF) Waddington to RAF Lossiemouth and the SeaGuardian flight was controlled by NATS, the UK’s civilian Air Navigation Service Provider.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
suasnews.com

CAP 2248: Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems

There are many potential opportunities for operators of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) to carry goods classified as ‘dangerous’, such as transporting medical supplies to remote areas. This publication provides guidance to RPAS operators on the requirements and application process to gain approval from the CAA to carry dangerous goods...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Software
suasnews.com

Swoop Aero awarded Australian 5G Innovation Initiative funding

Melbourne, AUSTRALIA: From the coast to the regions, Swoop Aero will be providing. access to sustainable air logistics to Australians with 5G-enabled aircraft, following their selection as one of just 19 recipients to trial the use of 5G in Australia as part of the Australian 5G Innovation Initiative. The program,...
INDUSTRY
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy