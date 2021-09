MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar and other U.S. lawmakers are calling on the Department of Homeland Security to drop visa sanctions that were enacted under former President Trump. On Tuesday, Omar’s office announced a letter has been sent to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In it, the letter says the sanctions have led to “significant increase” in deportations of African asylum seekers and Southeast Asia refugees. “We write to express our deep concerns about the Department of Homeland Security’s continued implementation of the 243(d) visa sanctions enacted under the Trump Administration, despite...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO