Words of wisdom in troubled times
“How easy it is, in times of ease, for us to become dependent on our routines, on the established order of our day-to-day existence, to carry us along.” These words greeted subscribers to the monthly spiritual magazine Magnificat 20 years ago, on the morning after the 9/11 attacks on the United States. The meditations in Magnificat (whose digital arm can be found at us.magnificat.net — a daily gift in my life) are chosen months in advance. There was no way for the editors to know what we all would be facing on Sept. 12, 2001. Many people saw a divine hand in that selection. It certainly helped hearts. It can again.www.standard-journal.com
