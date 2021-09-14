CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Randall: What stories will they tell about you?

How well do you know the people you love? What stories do you tell about them? How do you hope they’ll remember you?. Most people are interesting, if we get to know them. But to me, my grandmother was more interesting than most. I love to tell stories about her. Especially the ones she hoped I’d forget.

