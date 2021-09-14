CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Innovation in the security industry: Searching for the unicorn

By Ricardo Segovia
securitymagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrue industry disruption is rare. Most of the simple changes we see in society and industry could be described as moderate disruptions at best. The academic definition of disruption sheds light on the need to search for insight as a key anchoring element. Insight, new information that provides context and increases the understanding of a situation, could result in drastic competitive advantage and a total realignment of a particular market. None of this has happened in the security industry.

