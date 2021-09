LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The University of Alabama women's golf team will begin the 2021-22 season this week, competing at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate at the Royal Golf Club (par 72, 6,410 yards) in Lake Elmo, Minn., Sept. 13-15. It will mark the Crimson Tide's fourth appearance at the esteemed tournament and its first since 2019-20. The star-studded tournament field features 12 teams, including 11 teams that finished last season in the top 25 and seven teams that finished last season in the top 10, according to Golfstat. The Gophers will welcome No. 2 Duke, No. 4 South Carolina, No. 5 LSU, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Wake Forest, No. 8 Arizona State, No. 9 Texas, No. 12 Southern California, No. 13 Arizona, No. 18 UCLA and No. 25 Alabama to their annual tournament.

