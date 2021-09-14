LitePoint Launches a New Test System for the Wi-Fi 7 Standard

ABI Research, a company providing strategic guidance to visionaries, delivering actionable intelligence on the transformative technologies published a new whitepaper that highlights the challenges of integrating antennas into IoT devices, and what OEMs can do to simplify their path to market. According to the research firm, over 7.2 billion antennas for IoT devices will be shipped by 2025 - nearly 3x of what it is today. With new product launches and the evolution of existing devices requiring multiple radios, smaller form factors, and greater device breadth, OEMs are increasingly challenged both at the design phase and when getting their products to market.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO