LitePoint Launches a New Test System for the Wi-Fi 7 Standard
LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, announced the IQxel-MX test system, which can handle the high-performance requirements of the new Wi-Fi 7, IEEE 802.11be standard. Wi-Fi 7 enables Extremely High Throughput (EHT), which operates at close to five times the maximum throughput of Wi-Fi 6, and provides very low latency. Combining these capabilities with the new multi-link modes, Wi-Fi 7 will power the future of connectivity for the most demanding wireless applications.www.everythingrf.com
