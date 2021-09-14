National Organic Standards Board asks for public comments on variety of topics
The National Organic Standards Board (NOSB) is inviting the public to submit written comments or provide oral comments at its Fall 2021 business meeting. In the United States, organic agriculture makes up less than 1 percent of total agriculture according to the USDA. The majority of those acres are owned by small farmers who are not subject to many of the provisions of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).www.foodsafetynews.com
