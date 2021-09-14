National Organic Standards Board asks for public comments on variety of topics

The Adair County Board of Education is holding a special called meeting on Saturday at 6 p.m. and including an opportunity for public comment on the agenda. The board discussed a mask mandate from the Kentucky Department of Education that is no longer in effect during a meeting Thursday night and is expected to continue the discussion at the Saturday meeting. In a notice concerning the public meeting, it states that they hope the board will reach a consensus that will move the district forward for the 2021/22 school year.

ADAIR COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO