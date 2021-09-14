Auditions for Sinfonia & Prelude Strings

Raleigh Little Theatre is seeking performers for its upcoming production of Cinderella. This show will be presented in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre. For the safety of volunteers, staff, and students, all performers and crew members for the production of Cinderella must show proof of vaccination in order to participate. Other safety measures include: a mask requirement inside the building, a fully vaccinated staff, and an ongoing commitment to reduced class, crew, and audience sizes. RLT remains committed to prioritizing the health and safety of everyone who is working inside our facility and our community. You will be required to show proof of vaccination at the auditions. Special exemptions can be made for anyone with a medical condition that prevents them from receiving the vaccine.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO