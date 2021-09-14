CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auditions for Sinfonia & Prelude Strings

 9 days ago

Contact the Symphony office to schedule an audition by phone: 947-7120, or email: aaleo@traversesymphony.org.

Sing along with The String-Alongs

The String-Alongs ukulele group was making music in the band shell on the Pentwater Village Green Thursday, as they do all summer on Farmers Market day also at the Village Green. The group has a sign up inviting people to come and play with them — and they mean it.
Arts Academy Orchestra & Wind Symphony Concert

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Under the direction of Dr. Leslie Dunner & Dr. Matthew Schlomer respectively, the Arts Academy Orchestra & Wind Symphony will present a diverse program of classical & contemporary works.
Improv at the Library

Mashing up literature & improvised comedy, the Tilt Think Improv troupe presents: LitFlix. In this interactive show, the improv players create stories & scenes made-up on the spot based on inspiration from the audience.
#Tc Music Free
Open auditions are on Friday

CURTIS — The Erickson Center for the Arts/The Pine Performance Center, Curtis, will be holding open auditions from 6-8 p.m. Friday in the performance level of the ECA building (upstairs). The auditions are for roles in the upcoming production of the American classic comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Organizers are...
Artists for Wings of Wonder Exhibit

The 3rd annual community fundraiser exhibit, which features over 30 artists, with Raptor themed artwork, all in an effort to raise funds to help Wings of Wonder transition into The Migizi Eagle rehabilitation. The show is open for viewing & purchase from Sept. 11-30.
“Russian Strings” By UW Chamber Orchestra

The University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra will be presenting an all-Russian music program at 7:30 pm on Sunday, September 19, in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, and $6 for students not attending UW, plus a $1 ticket...
The ABCs of auditions | Young Thespians

I went back to school last week, as many other students did as well. And you know what that means for our area young thespians. Labor Day is past, and soon fall festivals will begin. Fall shows will soon follow, so this is the heat of audition time for young actors at area high schools.
Playing Out The String

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. They were one of the quintessential American bands of the late 60’s but by late 1971 Quicksilver Messenger Service was a shadow of its former self. They released their sixth album called “Quicksilver”. Original members John Cipollina and David Freiberg had left after the last LP as had keyboard whiz Nicky Hopkins. They would be gone until the band reunited in 1975 for a very good LP called “Solid Silver”. I played a track called “Gypsy Lights” way too much in the fall and winter of 1975-76 on WWSP 90fm.
Triton Kids auditions Sunday

Triton Kids is returning for another semester of inspiring young singers. Triton Kids is an auditioned choir ensemble of students in third through eighth grades from Fort Dodge and the surrounding areas. It was founded in 2018 by Iowa Central Community College Director of Vocal Music Will Lopes as an...
Battle of the Bands Auditions in Jacksonville

Delta Zeta Sorority at JSU is holding their first Battle of the Bands.  The event itself will be November 5th; however the auditions will be held September 17th 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.  To register for the audition contact Alyssa Cheatham at 256-504-7858 It doesn’t matter the genre, style, or whether it’s a soloist or […]
Billy Strings Confirms String The Halls & New Year’s Run 2021

Guitarist Billy Strings announced his 2021 String The Halls shows and New Year’s Run. Nashville’s Marathon Music Works will host the two-night String The Hall series, while the three-night New Year’s Run will take place in Grand Rapids, Michigan at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. String The Halls will be...
Strings Attached: Picnic Concert

Sayla Music Academy is excited to host a picnic concert that will help you re-imagine date night! Reserve a table to listen to Strings Attached (Chase Loeb, piano; Carol Ann Loeb, cello; Samantha Harrison, vocals) and get treated to an entire picnic experience. Locally sourced food and Lodi's specialty shops will add their special touch to each pre-packaged basket. Special drinks and a picturesque afternoon ambiance will be the crowning jewel to end your summer experience.
Auditions: Cinderella

Raleigh Little Theatre is seeking performers for its upcoming production of Cinderella. This show will be presented in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre. For the safety of volunteers, staff, and students, all performers and crew members for the production of Cinderella must show proof of vaccination in order to participate. Other safety measures include: a mask requirement inside the building, a fully vaccinated staff, and an ongoing commitment to reduced class, crew, and audience sizes. RLT remains committed to prioritizing the health and safety of everyone who is working inside our facility and our community. You will be required to show proof of vaccination at the auditions. Special exemptions can be made for anyone with a medical condition that prevents them from receiving the vaccine.
The Nutcracker holds auditions for children

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Dayton Ballet is preparing for the most wonderful time of the year with their production of The Nutcracker, beginning with auditions for children! Leaders with The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance shares all you and your dancer need to know to audition.
Natural Connections: A string of pearls

Cool water flowed around my ankles as I peered through shifting, shimmering sun specks at the river’s surface. Small, white ovals among the gravel on the river bottom caught my eye, and I submerged my waterproof camera to get a better look. But my wrists and hands disturbed the invisible current, and the added turbulence picked up the tiny mussel shell and tumbled it downstream.
Northport Photo Exhibition

See photos from established & emerging photographers. Nature, landscape, waterscape & more. Photographs are available at the exhibit & online. They can be printed on different substrates such as paper, canvas or metal in various sizes. The Grand Opening will be held on Sept. 3 from 5-7pm. The exhibition is held Sept. 4-19 in both the gallery & online. The gallery is open Weds. through Sun., 12-4pm.
The Art of Lori Sikkema

Stop by the Visitor Center & view the fabric collage artwork of Lori Sikkema, on display through Oct. An Artist Reception will be held on Sun., Sept. 26 from 2-4pm.
