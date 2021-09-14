The Art of Lori Sikkema

Niles West Theatre is up and running with “ART,” their first performance of the year since the COVID lockdown at the beginning of 2020. The show opens up by introducing two of the three characters Marc, played by senior Jake Pranian, and Serge, played by junior Ellie Evans. Marc introduces the main conflict of the story: Serge has bought a white painting with white diagonal lines for $200,000. Marc becomes outraged by this, as does the audience. He confronts Serge, which starts their feud.

NILES, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO