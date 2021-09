Coupland artist Letitia Eldredge has been invited to participate in a ceramic exhibit at the Museum for Biblical Art and National Center for Jewish Art in Dallas.“Fall of 2021 marks the 20-year anniversary of the events of 9/11," said Executive Director Scott Peck. "In observance, the Museum will be hosting a variety of art exhibitions. I am developing a show that features ceramic artists from Texas in observance of 9/11. The title is Broken and Whole.”In his invitation to Eldredge, he says, “You have great talent and your art is amazing. I believe that your artwork would significantly add to the quality ...

