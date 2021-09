An announcement from Tacoma Community College. “Home Away from Home,” an exhibit by photographer and TCC art professor Alice Di Certo, explores the stories of local immigrants, refugees and undocumented citizens through photo essays and interviews. The essays delve into the language challenges and persistent misconceptions that come with attempting to integrate into a new society as well as the joys of experiencing a broader spectrum of the myriad ways of living in this world. Interviews and essays are available in each immigrant’s native language, as well as in English.

TACOMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO