Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists

An exhibit of works from Anishinaabek artists in the region, supplemented by objects in the Dennos Museum Center’s collection. Artists include Kelly Church, Reneé Dillard, Jamie John, Yvonne Walker Keshick, & Jenna Wood. Represents current trends & connections to traditional practice by contemporary, working artists.
The current show of work by established Maine artists at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset is yet another fine collection of talent brought together by the non-profit organization this year. The exhibit can be viewed Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 18. Followers...
Two OU alumni will host closing receptions for their contemporary art exhibitions Friday, Sept. 10. MAINSITE Contemporary Art, the host of the Norman Arts Council, will host a closing reception for the exhibits “Choreographies” by OU alumna Leticia Galizzi and “Three Different Views of Reality” by OU alumna Katie Kimberling and mother-daughter duo Carolyn and Jana Faseler.
See photos from established & emerging photographers. Nature, landscape, waterscape & more. Photographs are available at the exhibit & online. They can be printed on different substrates such as paper, canvas or metal in various sizes. The Grand Opening will be held on Sept. 3 from 5-7pm. The exhibition is held Sept. 4-19 in both the gallery & online. The gallery is open Weds. through Sun., 12-4pm.
Jana Hicks, a native of Texas, holds a BFA in dance from SMU and performed with a variety of companies and choreographers including Max Stone and The Kevin Wynn Collection. She is currently Co- Artistic Director of The Next Stage Project and has taught and choreographed for over 30 years in the US and abroad. Jana teaches Contemporary Dance at Peridance Center and Yoga at Now Yoga.
Greek entrepreneur and art collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos is a man on a mission. He has been instrumental in redefining the Greek contemporary art scene, where private money often serves to revive public venues. His modus operandi is to take a derelict space, refurbish it, and turn it over to its owners to program artistic activities and implement their long-term vision. His latest undertaking is the overhaul of the abandoned portion of Athens’s former Public Tobacco Factory, today run by the Hellenic Parliament and housing its library and printing house. A rectilinear Neoclassical building constructed in 1930, it was once a symbol of Greece’s industrialization and progress. The last cigarette was rolled there, by now-defunct Greek tobacco giant Sante, in 1995. Since then, the facility has served as a military prison, a refugee shelter, and then as the offices of the Court of Auditors, the Presidency of the Government, and the Ministry of Finance.
This exhibition explores off-reservation boarding schools in its kaleidoscope of voices. Visitors will explore photographs, artwork, interviews, interactive timelines, & immersive environments, including classroom & dormitory settings. Objects such as a period barber chair & a young Seminole girl’s skirt, as well as reproduction elements poignantly illuminate first-person accounts.
Sarah Oppenheimer’s work explores how individual and collective action can shape the spaces we inhabit. A master of architectural manipulations, her work is interactive, psychological, performative, and at its heart, deeply social. Her practice subverts perceptions and turns spatial hierarchies inside out. vertiginous, dizzying and majestic, it leaves viewers questioning...
During a 2010 talk at the Columbus Art Museum, artists and friends Faith Ringgold and Aminah Robinson reminisced about their respective journeys, agreeing that art is both a way of life and a way to remember and honor the past. “You put it in your work and it will live...
Amid a vast collection of fine works, Delaware artist Samara Weaver leaves a vibrant paper trail with her macramé hangings and paperscapes. In a 245-square-foot rented studio space on The Delaware Contemporary’s second floor, multimedia artist Samara Weaver rolls out 5 or so feet of architectural trace paper across a wooden worktable stained with watercolor, ink and rings from a coffee mug. Through treetops and three massive windows at the east side, the morning sun shifts light around the room. With a flat paintbrush, she sweeps watered-down turquoise and sap-green pigments back and forth across its surface until the strokes culminate in a hue as deep as the Malvinas Current.
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m an emerging artist living in Canada. I spend a lot of time at home, whether just hanging out, entertaining and even working from home, so I wanted to create a comfortable and inviting space. This apartment is located in the downtown London area. It is not quite in the heart of the downtown region but rather a balanced intersection between the downtown core and the semi-suburban part of London I believe.
Almost 60 central New York artists, including one from Cayuga County, are on display in a new exhibit at the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse through Sept. 26. The exhibit, "UNIQUE," is a program of regional nonprofit independent living center ARISE. It is the 20th anniversary of the exhibit, which features poetry, watercolors, digital art, sculpture and more created by local people with disabilities expressing themselves and their place in the community.
Mashing up literature & improvised comedy, the Tilt Think Improv troupe presents: LitFlix. In this interactive show, the improv players create stories & scenes made-up on the spot based on inspiration from the audience.
River House Arts in downtown Toledo is through the end of the month showcasing the new generation of artists. That includes recent Master of Fine Arts graduates from Bowling Green State University as well as two MFA students and a recent graduate from the Cleveland Institute of Art. While the...
BEVERLY — The city of Beverly has found another way to help it recover from the economic impact of the pandemic — and its name is Zooguu. Zooguu is the husband-and-wife artist team of Jennifer and Brian Gubicza. They have been selected as Beverly’s first Artist in Residence, a new program designed to assist with the city’s COVID-19 recovery.
Three-year program features teaching artists-in-residence for a quarter, visiting artists for up to 10 days. Supported by a $750,000 gift from Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem. Internationally known contemporary artists who have exhibited widely their sculptures, performance art, paintings and other works will engage with students and the public...
Gallery 400 at the University of Illinois at Chicago has reopened with “Young, Gifted, and Black,” an exhibition of work from the private collection of Bernard I. Lumpkin and Carmine D. Boccuzzi, curated by Antwaun Sargent and Matt Wycoff. Featuring the work of fifty emerging and established Black artists, the exhibition is an expansive consideration of color, materiality, history and identity. Newcity spoke with Lumpkin to discuss the Chicago iteration of the exhibition, the importance of education in contemporary art, and what it means to support artists.
On a country road, in a converted garage, in the town of Middlefield, some of the most amazing works of contemporary art are on display daily. The Art Garage, owned by Sydney Waller, has spent the past 10 years displaying modern art from artists from Otsego County, as well as around the country and the world.
Regular admission rates apply. A cross-cultural art collaboration focusing on themes related to Migration & Intuition. Artist Ellie Harold was surprised by birds who “flew” onto her canvas after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. As intuitive messengers, they brought not only an entirely new way of painting, but comfort during confusing times. Later, as migration issues came to the fore, she felt birds were a metaphor for the universal human desire to move toward greater freedom & love. Following her intuition, Ellie met Mexican composer David Mendoza, creator of the soundtrack music, & German architect Wilfried Schley who designed the Refuge Space.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and this weekend is the final opportunity to see a blockbuster show of contemporary works by Hispanic artists. Dozens of pieces are on display at el Museo del Barrio in East Harlem. “El Museo is a jewel in New York City,” museum...
