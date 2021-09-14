TCNewTech Pitch Event

Up to 5 presenters each month will take the stage to highlight the new tech product or business venture they are working on. Each presenter will be allowed 5 minutes to present & 5 minutes of Q&A. Presenters this month include Debra Lanning of Lala Insights, Barb Termaat, executive director of Newton's Road, Damien Allen, founder of Freedom Elevated Defense Solutions, & Michael Bisson with Lacrosse Sticks, for fetching dogs. The goal of the meetings is to facilitate networking & interaction among technology enthusiasts in northern Michigan. An optional informal social hour is coordinated after the meeting for further discussion & networking. Free, but registration is required.