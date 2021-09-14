CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Task force to target retail theft

By Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is creating a task force to help combat the rise in organized retail theft by creating partnerships between public and private organizations, law enforcement and legal agencies. Retail theft has seen a drastic increase in recent years, with upward of $45 billion in annual losses,...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police seek to ID 2 retail theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Police are looking for help identifying two suspects wanted in a retail theft in Menomonee Falls. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at a T-Mobile on Falls Parkway. The first suspect is a Black male wearing tattered black jeans, a white t-shirt, a...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
oc-breeze.com

CHP Organized Retail Crime Task Force arrests four and shuts down a “fence” operation

On August 31st, 2021, California Highway Patrol investigators assigned to Border Division’s Organized Retail Crime Taskforce arrested four suspects for committing repeated thefts and possessing stolen merchandise in furtherance of an organized retail crime ring. Investigators from TJX Companies Inc., who serve TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods stores identified a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
yourbasin.com

MPD searching for suspect in Target theft

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, around 8:11 p.m. on September 1, the man pictured below entered Target on N Midland Drive and went to the DVD section. Police say the suspect took three movies and a trilogy set and put them in the back of his shorts and exited the store. The stolen merchandise is valued at $169.00.
MIDLAND, TX
mineolaamerican.com

Cannabis Task Force Hears From Experts

The Town of North Hempstead’s (TONH) recently appointed Cannabis Task Force held its first of three listening sessions on Aug. 24. “This task force is in charge of certain responsibilities,” Town of North Hempstead Clerk Wayne Wink said. “This is the first of three sessions that we are going to hold in order to provide information to solicit, elicit and to hear information from all of you. The purpose of the task force is to conduct these listening sessions and gather public input on the issue of whether or not the town should choose to opt out or opt in with the current state law, MRTA.”
NORTH HEMPSTEAD, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Raoul
DoingItLocal

WESTPORT POLICE TO PARTICIPATE IN AUTO THEFT TASK FORCE

(Westport, CT) The Westport Police Department will be taking part in a regional motor vehicle. theft task force. Westport and its surrounding communities experience car thefts as well as. vehicle break-ins on a regular basis. These crimes are often committed by juveniles and/or. young adults. This task force is a...
WESTPORT, CT
Norwalk Hour

Police form task force to combat car thefts in Fairfield County

Police departments are joining a regional task force to combat the growing trend of auto thefts in the area. Westport police announced Wednesday it is joining the task force, which also includes Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Monroe and Newtown police departments. Westport, as well as surrounding areas, experience car thefts and...
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Attorney General#Thefts#The U S Secret Service#Illinois State Police
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. unveils initiative to tackle rise in retail thefts

San Francisco police joined Mayor London Breed on Wednesday to unveil a new initiative that aims to address rampant retail thefts in The City as well as the criminal organizations driving them. Created in response to a recent rise in such thefts and a video of a brazen theft that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Laredo Morning Times

Man arrested in cash smuggling attempt at Laredo bridge

A man attempted to smuggle more than $16,000 through the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge, according to an arrest affidavit. On Aug. 31, Julio Cesar Flores Jr. arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge driving a vehicle. He declared he did not have more than $10,000. But Flores was referred to secondary inspection following an alert on him and his vehicle, according to court documents.
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Drug Pipeline From California To Western Pennsylvania Dismantled, 47 Indicted

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 50 people are facing charges after authorities dismantled a drug pipeline from California to western Pennsylvania. Forty-seven people have been charged with narcotics trafficking, money laundering and firearms violations in six separate but related indictments after “Operation Return To Sender.” The nine-month-long wiretrap operation investigated drug trafficking in and around Allegheny, Jefferson and Clearfield counties. The takedown was a joint effort between multiple law enforcement agencies like the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, state police and Pittsburgh Police. “In the last two years, we have seen methamphetamine distribution on the rise in western Pennsylvania,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman. “Through Operation Return to Sender, we have shut down a major California to western Pennsylvania drug pipeline and improved the quality of life for our citizens.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy