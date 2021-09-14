Task force to target retail theft

The Town of North Hempstead’s (TONH) recently appointed Cannabis Task Force held its first of three listening sessions on Aug. 24. “This task force is in charge of certain responsibilities,” Town of North Hempstead Clerk Wayne Wink said. “This is the first of three sessions that we are going to hold in order to provide information to solicit, elicit and to hear information from all of you. The purpose of the task force is to conduct these listening sessions and gather public input on the issue of whether or not the town should choose to opt out or opt in with the current state law, MRTA.”

NORTH HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO