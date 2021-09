It’s time to celebrate, not grieve, the onset of cooler weather, with a harvest festival, or maybe an Oktoberfest. Main Street Kent at your service! They’ve partnered with Cleveland-based Platform Brewery to present the annual Main Street Kent Oktoberfest. And knowing that everyone is trying to get in as many outdoor events as possible after a long shutdown 18 months and the potential of a pandemic surge shutdown this winter (please get vaxxed!) they’ve expanded it from Franklin Avenue to include a section of West Main Street and the Hometown Bank Plaza.

KENT, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO