Yebba Sheds Old Beliefs With A New Album

Every week we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is Yebba’s debut, Dawn. Abbey Smith — aka Yebba, a nickname from her mother that’s her first name backwards — was poised for her breakthrough in 2016, after a performance of her song “My Mind” went viral. But that same year, her mom died by suicide, followed by pressure to capitalize on that tragedy as a source of inspiration. According to an interview with The New York Times, a label head once introduced her to another artist by saying, “Her mom just died by suicide, but it’s all good because she’ll be able to write really good songs out of it. Yebba took nearly five years to prioritize her mental health and not rush into the music industry.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO