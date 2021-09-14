Yebba Sheds Old Beliefs With A New Album
It was 2016 and Yebba's career was beginning to take off. That year, she sang back-up for Chance the Rapper on Saturday Night Live. And a performance she did at an intimate venue in New York went viral on YouTube, catching the eye (and ear) of Ed Sheeran, whom she would eventually collaborate with on the song "Best Part of Me." But 2016 was also the year that something awful happened: Yebba's mother committed suicide shortly after that performance. And that changed everything, too.www.npr.org
