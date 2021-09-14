CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covers Predicts This May Be The Most Important NFL Season Yet For Legal Sportsbooks

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many new and newly empowered sports bettors are wandering out into the world looking for somewhere to wager on one of their favorite sports, football.

Covers' writer Geoff Zochodne spoke with Phill Gray, head of trading operations at Canada's Sports Interaction, Tom Reeg, chief executive officer of Caesars Entertainment Inc., Jason Robins, CEO of DraftKings Inc., and other well-connected members of the sports betting industry about what to expect for the 2021-22 NFL season.

"Football is clearly the big kahuna in this space," Reeg said back in May. "The NFL is where you want to be."

Indeed, many millions of dollars are typically wagered on the NFL's regular season, which started on September 9. And ready to fight for every dollar are legal sportsbooks, some of which were only relatively recently armed with licenses to take bets in the United States.

Consider this: approximately 45 million American adults are projected to be potential bettors on the upcoming NFL season, a record according to research recently put out by the American Gaming Association.

At the September 9 kickoff, there were 26 states (plus Washington D.C.) with some form of legal sports wagering operational, or more than half of the U.S.

And then there's Canada. Legal sports betting in the Great White North was recently given a tune-up, after the country finally allowed single-game sports betting.

The NFL season has finally arrived at a time when the legal sports betting market in the U.S. is big and getting bigger, with sportsbooks spending huge sums and the league itself riding shotgun.

"We're positioned well to compete," Gray said. "Bring it on, I say."

About Covers.com:

Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Covers.com is the go-to source for sports betting information in North America. Trusted by 20 million users a year, the company has been going strong since 1995, building a team of experienced leaders and forging an integrity-led brand in an industry where that's not always the norm.

A global heavyweight with big ambitions and a shared commitment to people and culture, Covers has already doubled in size and is still expanding, bringing our expertise to more users than ever before.

Covers.com is serviced by NS Sports Media Pros Ltd., an associated company specializing in professional services.

