Texas State

Nicholas becomes hurricane ahead of making landfall in Texas

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas has strengthened into a hurricane late Monday ahead of making landfall along the central Texas coast in the coming hours, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory. The storm is threatening the region with “life-threatening” rainfall, strong winds and storm surges to portions of the central and upper Texas coasts, forecasters said. Millions of residents are under flash flood warnings.

