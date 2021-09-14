CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

September is National Preparedness Month #14- Disaster Preparedness for People with Disabilities

hopewelltwp.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is National Preparedness Month. This month we will be sending out regular posts about things you can do in your home to be prepared if an emergency or disaster occurs. #14- Disaster Preparedness for People with Disabilities. Disability intersects every demographic group—there are people with disabilities of all ages,...

www.hopewelltwp.org

