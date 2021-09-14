Powell Software Launches Together To Allow SMEs To Connect And Collaborate With Ease

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As small businesses grapple with a myriad of challenges to keep their companies running successfully, Powell Software introduces Together , the small business intranet accessible from Microsoft Teams that helps meet their productivity, communication and collaboration needs.

Together is a secure, all-in-one space, deployable in minutes, that allows workers and their employers to collaborate in a single simple, intuitive interface. It unites the intranet with Teams so that employees can find everything they need on one convenient platform.

"Workers are often drowning in a multitude of digital tools which also often leaves IT teams frustrated having to implement and manage them all," said Matthieu Silbermann, Chief Product Officer, Powell Software. "This leads to inefficiency as small businesses, often with limited resources and no dedicated departments, battle with effective employee communications."

Employee engagement ranks at the top of the list of priorities when it comes to digital workplace strategy, according to nearly 50% of the respondents in a recent survey conducted by Powell Software in partnership with Stitch DX.

"Further, over 50% of remote workers are worried about workplace exclusion as more people work remotely or in a hybrid model," Silbermann continued. "Powell Software's Together, which unites the entire company, leverages the power of Microsoft Teams to help employees work more effectively remotely and feel part of the company culture."

Because Together is integrated with Teams, the scalable solution can be deployed in minutes. Accessible from the Teams application, a browser or a mobile device, the employer's hub is always up-to-date and can be upgraded seamlessly to another version as needed. Together leverages Microsoft's security to keep all data safe.

About Powell Software

Powell Software is a global Digital Workplace platform, headquartered in France, with offices across Europe, North America, Australia, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Its mission is to help companies meet the challenges of the hybrid workplace while promoting inclusivity for employees with collaboration tools that are easily accessible to all. Powell Software's solutions are trusted by a global network of over 400 customers and 50 partners of all sizes. Its podcast, Welcome to the New Normal, launched in 2021 to explore the future of work.

