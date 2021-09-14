Win A Copy of Nom Nom Paleo

Sugar Free Dalgona Coffee needs just 3 main ingredients and you've got a keto, low carb, paleo, fantastic whipped coffee beverage enjoyed iced or hot!. Whipped coffee or Dalgona coffee, popular in South Korea, has been around for a long time. Just recently though it began trending because of a video that went viral on TikTok video and then Instagram. It's a creamy beverage made with just equal parts instant coffee, sugar and hot water. I was super skeptical and quite surprised how it actually thickened and became whipped in texture even though I swapped the sugar for a sugar free sweetener. So it works and it works wonderfully and is perfectly delightful when combined with ice cold unsweet almond milk. Once thoroughly mixed it takes on a frappuccino style coffee drink.

