CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Valneva SE - VALN

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Valneva SE ("Valneva" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VALN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Valneva and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 13, 2021, Valneva issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has received a termination notice from the UK Government ('HMG') in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001." The press release further advised investors that "[t]he contract provides HMG with the right to terminate" and stated that "HMG has alleged that the Company is in breach of its obligations under the Supply Agreement, but the Company strenuously denies this."

On this news, Valneva's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $18.65 per share, or 39.85%, to close at $28.15 per share on September 13, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-valneva-se---valn-301375826.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

PROTAGONIST ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Protagonist On Behalf Of Protagonist Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") (PTGX) - Get Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Report on behalf of Protagonist stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Protagonist has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GTS, HRC, JMP, BCML, FMO; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) - Get Triple-S Management Corporation Class B Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation for $36.00 per share in cash. If you are a Triple-S Management shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before October 26, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of those who acquired Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report securities from September 14, 2020 through August 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 26, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
TheStreet

MIELY NOTICE: ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - MIELY, MIELF

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTC: MIELY, MIELF) resulting from allegations that Mitsubishi Electric may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Mitsubishi...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) - Get Sesen Bio, Inc. Report securities between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Sesen Bio is a late-stage clinical company. Its most advanced product candidate is Vicineum, a treatment for bacillus Calmette-Guérin ("BCG")-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer ("NMIBC").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against The Honest Company, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against The Honest Company, Inc. ("Honest" or "the Company") (HNST) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages China Evergrande Group Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - EGRNF, EGRNY

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF, EGRNY) resulting from allegations that China Evergrande may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased China...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Securities Fraud#Pomerantz Law Firm#The Company#The Uk Government#Hmg#Vla2001#Company#Adr
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Great Western Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. ("Great Western" or the "Company") (GWB) - Get Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. ("First Interstate") (FIBK) - Get First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Class A Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Great Western shareholders will receive .8425 shares of First Interstate stock for each Great Western share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $33.00 based upon First Interstate's September 16, 2021 closing price of $39.17. Upon completion of the transaction, First Interstate shareholders will own approximately 57% of the combined company, while Great Western shareholders will only own 43% of the combined company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FMO Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - FMO

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) - Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund of Benef Interest Report to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is fair to FMO shareholders. As a result of the merger, the outstanding common stock of FMO will be exchanged for newly issued common stock of Kayne Anderson.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against LoanDepot, Inc., And Certain Officers - LDI

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against loanDepot, Inc. ("loanDepot" or the "Company") (LDI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-01513, is on behalf of an expanded class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired loanDepot pursuant or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus (together, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with the Company's February 16, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"), seeking to pursue remedies under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act").
LAW
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased The Honest Company, Inc. ("Honest" or the "Company") (HNST) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's May 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Honest investors have until November 15, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company") (WDH) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's May 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Waterdrop investors have until November 15, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of The ExOne Company - XONE

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating The ExOne Company ("XONE" or the "Company") ( XONE) relating to its proposed acquisition by Desktop Metal, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, XONE shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 worth of shares of Desktop Metal per share they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SPPI Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum" or the "Company") (SPPI) - Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sppi.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

EngageSmart shares soar 42% in trading debut

Shares of EngageSmart Inc.,a Massachusetts-based customer engagement and payments software company, soared 42% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $26 a share, above its proposed price range of $23 to $25. The company sold 14.5 million shares to raise $38.8 million at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "ESMT." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Citigroup were the lead underwriters. The company going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy