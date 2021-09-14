CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HTC VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit Now Available

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

SEATLLE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

  • HTC VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit: sharp, precise, immersive. PC VR like nothing else
  • Pre-order opens September 13 in North America

After the launch of the HTC VIVE Pro 2 headset earlier this year, delivering sharp, precise, and immersive VR, HTC VIVE announces today the availability of the VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit - which includes the headset, 2x Base Stations, and 2x VIVE controllers - retailing at $1,399 in the United States and $1,849 in Canada.

Pre-order for VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit, opens September 13 with an on-the-shelf date of mid-October.

VIVE Pro 2 sets a new benchmark for business and consumer VR, featuring a stunning 5K resolution display delivering 2.5K to each eye, coupled with an amazing 120Hz refresh rate as well as a fast-switching panel with real RGB sub-pixels, for crystal clear and super smooth animations.

As well as this, the field of view increases to 120 degrees thanks to VIVE Pro 2's bespoke dual stacked-lens design. These advances mean minimal motion blur and the 'screen door effect' is virtually eliminated making the VIVE Pro 2 feel more natural and realistic when inside VR.

From experienced VR enthusiasts to those just starting out, VIVE Pro 2 is the ideal headset for experiencing games like Half-Life: Alyx, placing you in amongst the action, or for fantasy adventure VR content like Jon Favreau and Wevr's Gnomes and Goblins. Whatever your VR need, the VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit is the complete VR package to ensure full VR immersion.

The VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit will be available to purchase online from HTC on Vive.com as well as other major retailers. For more information please visit: www.vive.com.

About HTC VIVEHTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a $100M VR business accelerator; VIVE STUDIOS, an entertainment, gaming, and enterprise content studio; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information on VIVE, please visit www.vive.com.

HTC, VIVE, and VIVE logo are the trademarks or registered trademarks of HTC Corporation. All other names of companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/htc-vive-pro-2-full-kit-now-available-301375833.html

SOURCE HTC VIVE

Comments / 0

Community Policy