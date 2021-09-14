CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design Sketch Of CEO Sonia Syngal Custom Gap X Brother Vellies Outfit For 2021 Met Gala (September 2021)

By Business Wire
 9 days ago

Founded in 1969 on the principles of inclusivity and creating experiences fit for all, iconic American apparel pioneer Gap Inc. is hosting world-renowned gold medal athletes and Athleta brand partners Simone Biles and Allyson Felix in their red-carpet debut at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual gala. Biles and Felix are joined tonight by Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal, who is wearing custom Gap x Brother Vellies, a collaboration by Jane Pattinson, Gap's head of design, and Aurora James, founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge and founder and creative director of Brother Vellies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005928/en/

Allyson Felix, Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal, and Simone Biles attend The Met Gala with Athleta (September 2021, Photo courtesy of Benjamin Rosser)

Tonight's theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," is the perfect backdrop to showcase Gap Inc.'s purpose, Inclusive, by Design. For over 50 years, the company's namesake brand has championed individuality and representation, bridging the gaps between generations, backgrounds, and ideas. Gap's collaboration with James is an extension of Gap Inc.'s partnership and pledge earlier this year as part of Gap Inc's commitments to Create for All.

In celebration of both Biles's and Felix's passion for empowering women and girls, Athleta is donating $50,000 to The Power of She Fund to support individuals and communities of women and girls to reach their limitless potential.

DESIGN & STYLE CREDITS:

Biles is wearing a couture AREA x Athleta collaboration. Inspired by the athlete's unparalleled record-breaking achievements and perseverance, AREA x Athleta created a head-to-toe look featuring embroidered feathers trailing behind a sheer bodysuit and includes crystal chis, in a nod to Athleta's logo. The design captures the intersection where performance, strength, and beauty meet. Designers for AREA COUTURE: Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk Stylist: Leslie Fremar Hair: Nigella Miller Makeup: Autumn Moultrie

Felix is wearing Fendi Couture. The gown is a creation by Artistic Director Kim Jones in his second couture show for FENDI, a collection inspired by the city of Rome, its ancient past, and its future. Designer for Fendi: Kim Jones Stylist: Jason Bolden Hair: Alexander Armand Makeup: Autumn Moultrie Nails: Kimmie

Syngal is wearing custom Gap x Brother Vellies, a collaboration inspired by the company's purpose, Inclusive by Design, and features a modern take on Gap's iconic white shirt designed by Jane Pattinson, Gap's head of design, and Aurora James, founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge and founder and creative director of Brother Vellies. Designers: Jane Pattinson and Aurora James Jewelry: custom Banana Republic Hair: Gia Tummillo Makeup: Whittany Robinson Nails: Kimmie

Additional visuals and company branding are available for download from the Gap Inc. Media Center.

About Gap Inc.Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2020 net sales were $13.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005928/en/

