The Secrets of the Last Greenland Shark

Grist
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last wasp ate itself to death in the middle of a fig. It was happy. It was a kind of salve to the spirit, a bit of anesthetic applied to the extreme trauma of being the last of your line. I felt it immediately, the very second I became the last human alive. A sideways stretch of the mind, immediate access to the final moments of every other extinct species. It meant, of course, that we weren’t alone. Even though we’d soon be gone, this was proof that there was, indeed, someone or something in charge. Something watching out for us all. Or at least watching us all.

