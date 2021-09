The Ravens and Raiders wrap up Week 1 with a Monday Night Football matchup that has a healthy over/under of 52, which should be music to the ears of anyone playing in an NFL DFS single-game contest. Sportsbooks installed the Ravens as 5.5-point favorites, implying a relatively commanding road performance despite Baltimore having already lost three of its top-four RBs for the season (JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill) and its first-round pick, WR Rashod Bateman (core), for at least three games. The Ravens roll into Sin City with the reputation for stingy defense, but our FanDuel lineup picks don't snooze on the Raiders’ ability to move the ball and put points on the board after they finished No. 10 in scoring in 2020.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO