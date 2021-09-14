CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Lions sweep Senators

By JOSH COOK
 9 days ago
SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek swept West Washington 26-24, 25-12, 25-12 Monday night.

Jayli Smith led the Lions with a double-double (10 kills, 15 assists). Chloe Carter added nine kills, eight assists and two service aces. Jenna Rogers recorded a team-best 19 digs while Leilani Allen contributed four service aces.

"We had a rough start, with only 11 players for JV and varsity tonight after a quarantine, and a varsity player going down in the second play of the game with a bad ankle sprain. The odds were certainly against us. We were down 24-21 in the first set and rallied back to take the set 26-24. We went with the momentum from there on out," Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown said.

The Lions (7-6) host Crothersville tonight.

ROCK CREEK 3, WEST WASHINGTON 0

West Washington 24 12 12

Rock Creek 26 25 25

RC MATCH STATISTICS

Kills: Jayli Smith 10, Chloe Carter 9, Leilani Allen 5, Santana Dozal 2, Emma Chandarlis 2.

Assists: Smith 15, Carter 8, Jenna Rogers 3, Jenna Howard 1.

Aces: Allen 4, Carter 2, Smith 1.

Digs: Rogers 19, Smith 6, Carter 3, Chandarlis 3, Howard 2.

CENTURIONS TOP WARRIORS

NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy of Louisville swept host Christian Academy of Indiana 25-12, 25-21, 25-12 Monday night.

Karlyn Denny led the way for the Warriors with seven kills and two service aces. Abby Vancampen collected 16 digs while Avery Kerr compiled two blocks. Ella Sieman dished out 10 assists.

"We were not ready to go to start the match and dug ourselves a 10-0 hole to start the first set. Unfortunately, we never got into a rhythm behind the service line — which is a strength of ours — and just traded points back and forth the rest of the set. You can't do that and expect to win," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "The second set we passed better, but once again we allowed them to go on a run at 20-20 to pull away from us. The third set was much the same. We struggled to do the little things and it bit us. We are young and naturally there are going to be some growing pains along with it. But to get better and become the team we know we can be, we need to learn to be disciplined for all 25 points. But good news, there is always tomorrow to get better."

The Warriors (5-7) visit Salem Tuesday night.

CAL 3, CAI 0

CAL 25 25 25

CAI 12 21 12

CAI MATCH STATISTICS

Kills: Karlyn Denny 7, Kristen Abbott 4, Ashtyn Neighbours 4,

Blocks: Avery Kerr 2, Mya Chapman 1.

Assists: Ella Siekman 10, Chloe Wiseheart 4, Kerr 1.

Aces: Denny 2, Abbott 1, Abby Vancampen 1.

Digs: Vancampen 16, Abbott 9, Wiseheart 5, Siekman 4, Neighbours 3, Kerr 2, Chapman 1.

