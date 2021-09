The effects of climate change have been visible and difficult this summer, with extreme rainfall, heat, drought and wildfires occurring in many regions across the country. With so much devastation in the headlines, it may not be surprising that climate storytelling often perpetuates so-called “disaster narratives,” but storytelling also has the power to drive the imagination and creativity we need to address the climate crisis. How can we imagine more hopeful ways to bridge the gap between negative climate impacts and a more sustainable future? And how can we center narratives from those most likely to experience the effects of climate change, and who are often not included in climate conversations?

