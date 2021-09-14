CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves: Loved 'Matrix Resurrections'

By Vimal Kumar
codelist.biz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a panel discussion at the Berlin International Literature Festival, Lana said, “We showed Keanu the film and he was really blown away and he said something that is typical of Keanu, which is that he is incredibly insightful. And he just sat just there and you don’t expect him to give an incredible revelation right now, but random brilliance just rolls off Keanu and he says, ‘Twenty years ago you told a story that you would have for the next twenty years and you have described the problems of the nature of digital, virtual life and how it will affect us and how we think about it and you have given us a framework to think about and talk about and you have the same character, the same stories and took the same stuff and somehow carried it over to the next twenty years. ‘”

