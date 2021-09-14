Obituaries for the week of Sept. 16

Jane Hunter Harris Barnhill, 52, of Clemmons, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 1, 2021, following a seven-and-a-half-year long battle with ovarian cancer. She passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by the love of her family and close friends. She was born Aug. 14, 1969, in Union County, S.C., to the late Hunter Sells Harris Jr. and the late Anna Ruth Roberts Harris. She graduated from Clemson University where she received her bachelor’s degree in parks, recreation, and tourism management in 1991. She was a devout Tiger football fan and is known for her tailgates. Barnhill worked at Clemmons Moravian Church Preschool for many years before her illness began. It suited her servant’s heart and her love for children and people. She was also extremely involved in her children’s sports and school activities and was always present at each and every game or activity. Barnhill was a light in every sense of the word and had the ability to make anyone laugh or smile. She loved her family hard and they were her entire world. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Mark Barnhill, and her children, Nancy Hunter Barnhill Sparks (Josh) and Preston Barnhill, all of Clemmons, and their beloved Yorkie, Mack, and granddogs, Tilly and Bowman. She is also survived by her brother, Hunter Harris (Perry) of Summerville; nieces, Ana Hill (Jade) of Summerville and Jane Palmer Northrop (Parker) of Washington state. Loving mother-in-law, Shelba Barnhill (wife of the late Conrad Barnhill) of Gaffney, S.C.; sister-in-law, Lisa Barnhill Philips (Robert); brother-in-law, Kristopher Conrad “KC” Barnhill (April); nieces and nephews, Will Philips, Charlie Barnhill, Conrad Barnhill, and Collin Barnhill, all of Gaffney, S.C., and many other loving family and friends who know how special they are to her. The family would like to thank the Novant Health Derrick L. Davis Cancer Institute and Trellis Supportive Care for their excellent care and kindness throughout the years of Barnhill’s fight. A memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. at Frank Vogler & Sons in Clemmons. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance “OCRA” which can be found at ocrahope.org.