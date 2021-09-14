CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Smith happy to tweak Aston Villa tactics

By Matt Maher
Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean Smith reckons Villa’s increased squad depth will allow him to be a tactical tinkerman. The Villa boss sprang a surprise by playing three at the back in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Chelsea and has not ruled out shaking things up again for this weekend’s visit of Everton. Despite losing...

