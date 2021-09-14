CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Diesel vs Doughnuts

Financial Times
 9 days ago

Officers are using an anti-fraud...

www.ft.com

Financial Times

Federal Reserve eyes 2022 rate rise

SoftBank invests in Mnuchin's private...
U.S. POLITICS
Financial Times

Evergrande deadline sends chills through $400bn Asian debt market

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Evergrande Real Estate Group news. Deepening worries over Evergrande have ignited selling in a $428bn corner of the Asian debt market, underscoring how the crisis at the Chinese property developer is spreading to other assets as traders and investors brace for a crucial payment deadline on Thursday.
MARKETS
Financial Times

Gulf states caught between US and China

Uber drives toward its first...
FOREIGN POLICY
Financial Times

Investing in Xi’s China

As Xi Jinping tightens his grip on the world’s biggest emerging market, investors are being forced to reassess the risks of putting their money into China. The FT explores the consequences of investing in a crucial but increasingly inscrutable country, where politics can quickly turn against even the most powerful.
ECONOMY
Financial Times

Evergrande’s troubles loom over global markets

Foreign investors are snapping up...
MARKETS
Financial Times

China’s digital dictatorship

Beijing has pushed through reams...
ECONOMY
Financial Times

Financial Times

Evergrande fallout could be worse than Lehman for China, warns Jim Chanos. Gain a global perspective on the US and go beyond with curated news and analysis from 600 journalists in 50+ countries covering politics, business, innovation, trends and more.
MARKETS
The Independent

Loop hopes to go mainstream with reusable packaging

Reusable packaging __ from stainless steel ice cream containers to glass jars of soap __ is about to become more common at groceries and restaurants worldwide.Loop, a two-year-old company that collects and sanitizes reusable containers, said Wednesday it's expanding after successful trials at groceries in France and Japan Kroger and Walgreens in the U.S., Tesco in the United Kingdom and Woolworths in Australia are among the chains partnering with Loop to sell household staples in reusable packages. McDonald's, Burger King and Tim Hortons have also signed on.In all, Loop says, 191 stores and restaurants worldwide will be selling products...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Europe’s Natural Gas Shortage is Coming for US

Add natural gas to the "way too expensive" list along with space travel and succulents. Europe is facing a serious gas crisis after prices have surged 280% this year, compounding supply crunches in areas like food, shipping, and home energy. Two fertilizer plants that supplied 60% of the UK's CO2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Minnesota's best doughnut shop listed for sale

Minnesota's best doughnut shop is for sale. What's happening: The owner of Lindstrom Bakery, located in its namesake city about 50 miles northeast of the Twin Cities in Chisago County, is looking to sell so she can retire after 48 years in business. Flashback: As we reported back in February,...
MINNESOTA STATE
audacy.com

Chinese whistleblower: COVID-19 was deliberate, first appeared in October 2019

A whistleblower who defected from the Chinese Communist Party claims China intentionally spread the virus that causes COVID-19 months before it informed the world of its existence. Wei Jingsheng said Chinese public health officials first discovered the coronavirus after an outbreak at the World Military Games in October 2019, hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the "coming days and weeks" if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to "urgently ensure adequate supplies" of carbon dioxide to keep food production going."This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it's about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
hngn.com

R.1 Variant Evades Antibodies Created by Vaccines; New Mutation Detected in 47 States

A new COVID-19 strain that evades antibodies created by vaccines has been discovered in 47 states after infecting vaccinated patients and employees at a Kentucky nursing home. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to Haseltine, the five mutations identified in R.1 may contribute to "enhanced antibody resistance." This may improve the variant's ability to evade antibodies produced by the vaccination as well as antibodies produced by individuals who have previously been infected.
HEALTH
5newsonline.com

Yes, an Israeli study did find natural immunity is effective in fighting COVID-19, but health experts still recommend vaccination

During a Sept. 13 press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cited an Israel study when speaking about President Joe Biden's federal vaccine mandate. Biden announced on Sept. 9 that all businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure employees are vaccinated or provide a negative test weekly. He also announced all federal employees and federal contractors need to be vaccinated, with the exception of members of Congress and their staff.
WORLD
KOLO TV Reno

Ford investing $50 million in Carson City company

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Ford Motor Company is investing in battery technology and recycling with a Northern Nevada Company. Ford and Redwoods Materials of Carson City will work together to "build out battery recycling and a domestic battery supply chain.". Ford says its $50 million investment is designed...
CARSON CITY, NV
The Independent

LA residents says they can solve mystery of English speaking woman with amnesia found on Croatia beach

Two Los Angeles residents have said that they can solve the mystery of a woman found wrapped in a sheet on a Croatian beach asking for help in perfect English but who said she couldn't remember her own name or how she got there.The woman was spotted by an unnamed couple on 12 September on Krk Island, who said she couldn't possibly have made it onto the rocky shoreline on her own.Nina Smidt told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that the woman she saw in numerous media reports was Daniela Adamcova – an artisan at a company where Ms...
BEAUTY & FASHION

