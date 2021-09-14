Valerien Ismael tells West Brom to build momentum

Current champions Manchester City will face West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, after the Hammers dispatched City’s rivals Man United on Wednesday night.City hammered Wycombe in the third round to book their own spot in the draw, with the likes of Liverpool and Leeds also progressing on Tuesday.On Wednesday night, Chelsea progressed past Aston Villa in a penalty shoot-out and they will face another top-flight team in Southampton, while Jurgen Klopp’s side head to Preston North End.Arsenal are set to face Leeds in a tasty-looking tie, while the only fixture without a Premier League team set to feature sees Championship outfit QPR - who knocked out Everton - host League One side Sunderland.Man City have won the last four League Cups in succession, and have won the competition a joint-record eight times along with Liverpool.The fourth round fixtures will be played across October 26 and 27.Fourth round draw in full:Chelsea vs SouthamptonArsenal vs LeedsStoke vs BrentfordWest Ham vs Manchester CityLeicester vs BrightonBurnley vs TottenhamQPR vs SunderlandPreston vs Liverpool

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO