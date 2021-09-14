CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valerien Ismael tells West Brom to build momentum

By Joseph Masi
Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValerien Ismael says Albion must be better on the ball – with the boss admitting tonight’s clash with derby is an ‘important’ game for his side. The Baggies, who sit top of the table, impressed in their first four Championship outings this season. But they struggled to break down Peterborough...

www.shropshirestar.com

