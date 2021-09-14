CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Carr’s TD pass caps Raiders rally past Ravens 33-27 in OT

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Derek Carr threw a 31-yard TD pass to Zay Jones after the Raiders squandered their first possession of overtime, beating the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in the team’s first game with fans in Las Vegas. Carr’s second TD pass of the game came after Carl Nassib’s strip sack of Lamar Jackson at the Ravens 27. Nassib made big news this offseason when he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. The Ravens had won five straight openers.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback

■ Tuesday — Off ■ Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Sunday — vs. Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. Quote of the day. Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden is pleased with his team’s 2-0 start against two of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
chatsports.com

4 takeaways from the Ravens’ 27-33 overtime loss to the Raiders

The Ravens came out on the wrong end of a Monday night thriller in Week 1, losing to the Raiders in overtime by a score of 33-27. It was a wild, electric contest that saw an almost impossible game script play out in Las Vegas. Baltimore scored the first 14...
NFL
The Independent

Las Vegas Raiders edge out Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime

A 31-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr sealed a thrilling overtime win for the Las Vegas Raiders as they overcame the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in the NFL on Monday night.In the Raiders’ first game in front of spectators in Las Vegas due to past pandemic restrictions, Carr hit Zay Jones with his second TD pass of the night to cap off the comeback victory.The Ravens led 7-0 at quarter-time after Ty’Son Williams ran 35 yards for a touchdown, and by 14-0 midway through the second quarter after a 10-yard TD pass from Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown.The game winner. #RaiderNation@derekcarrQB...
NFL
chatsports.com

Final score: Raiders 33, Ravens 27 (overtime)

After a 2020 season in which the Las Vegas Raiders played one wild game after another, their first game of the 2021 season was another rollercoaster — this time in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the first time. Let’s look at some keys to the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Ap#Td#Zay Jones
USA Today

Raiders release CB Nevin Lawson after serving two-game suspension

The Raiders made a roster move on Monday morning, releasing cornerback Nevin Lawson. The news was first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport as Lawson has just finished up his two-game suspension. Lawson was suspended earlier this offseason due to a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. It was the...
NFL
WRIC TV

Raiders beat Ravens in wild OT finish, 33-27

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Zay Jones caught a 31-yard pass from Derek Carr with 3:44 left in overtime to give the Las Vegas Raiders a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football on ABC8. The Raiders appeared to have won the game earlier in overtime, but a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr reminisces after leading Raiders to wild OT victory over Ravens

The entire Sin City heaved a collective sigh of relief on Sunday after the Las Vegas Raiders escaped with a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens in overtime. The Raiders showed grit in the fourth quarter, climbing back from a seven-point hole in the dying minutes to force an extra period against the visiting Ravens. From there, the Silver and Black held on, led by the stirring play of star quarterback Derek Carr.
NFL
mynews4.com

Las Vegas Raiders get opener win 33-27 over Ravens in OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After a premature bench-clearing celebration and a couple of blunders that almost cost the Raiders the game, the party could finally begin for real after the first game with fans in Las Vegas. The Raiders won an exhilarating and exhausting season opener thanks to a furious...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pvtimes.com

Carr, Waller ground Ravens in OT

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, 33-27, on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium. After Monday’s game, it’s no secret who Derek Carr’s favorite receiver is going to be this year. Out of his 56 pass attempts, Carr targeted tight end Darren Waller 19 times. From those 19 targets, Waller caught ten passes for 105 yards and an extremely crucial fourth-quarter touchdown. His touchdown tied the game at 24 apiece, before both teams exchanged field goals in the final minute of regulation to send the game into overtime.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens crap out in 33-27 OT loss in Vegas

You can run from key preseason injuries, activity-limiting illness and a porous offensive line, but you can’t hide. The Ravens looked disjointed in most phases of their offense and defense, yet still had a chance to put away the Raiders, even getting a lucky break near the end of overtime. But the attempted heroics of Lamar Jackson resulted in two big turnovers and the Raiders ultimately cashed in on both.
NFL
The Oregonian

Raiders stun Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in wild OT win, treat Las Vegas fans to thrilling home debut on Monday Night Football: Highlights, reaction

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season ended in the most ridiculous fashion football fans have likely ever seen. In the first NFL game with fans in attendance in Las Vegas, quarterback Derek Carr threw a 31-yard game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Zay Jones in overtime to give the Raiders a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Beat Ravens, 33-27, in Overtime Thriller

For a while, it appeared the Las Vegas Raiders were not quite ready for primetime. Still, in the end, they gave a packed house at Allegiant Stadium and a national television offense a drama to remember. The Raiders fell behind by two touchdowns in the second quarter. Still, Derek Carr...
NFL
chatsports.com

Host Raiders defeat Ravens 33-27 in OT

LAS VEGAS — After a premature bench-clearing celebration and a couple of blunders that almost cost the Raiders the game, the party could finally begin for real after the first game with fans in Las Vegas. The Raiders won an exhilarating and exhausting season opener thanks to a furious rally,...
NFL
Las Vegas Sun

Live coverage: Raiders win in OT on Carr touchdown pass

Derek Carr tossed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones in overtime to give the Raiders a 33-27 win over Baltimore in a long, twisting, and downright bizarre season opener. The Raiders managed to blow a 1st-and-goal from the 1-yard line on the first possession of overtime as Carr was intercepted in the end zone on third down. Baltimore then took possession and moved the ball toward midfield, but Carl Nassib sacked Lamar Jackson and knocked the ball loose. Las Vegas fell on the loose ball and the Raiders took over at the Baltimore 27 needing just a field goal to win.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy