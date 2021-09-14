Carr’s TD pass caps Raiders rally past Ravens 33-27 in OT

A 31-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr sealed a thrilling overtime win for the Las Vegas Raiders as they overcame the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in the NFL on Monday night.In the Raiders’ first game in front of spectators in Las Vegas due to past pandemic restrictions, Carr hit Zay Jones with his second TD pass of the night to cap off the comeback victory.The Ravens led 7-0 at quarter-time after Ty’Son Williams ran 35 yards for a touchdown, and by 14-0 midway through the second quarter after a 10-yard TD pass from Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown.The game winner. #RaiderNation@derekcarrQB...

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO