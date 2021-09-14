CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 Folks You Run Into At The Laundromat in Amarillo

By Michael Rivera
 9 days ago
So I'll open up and say I still go to a laundromat. The Reason? Simple. The machine here at my apartment is always in some sort of state of broken. I think I've seen the out of order tag on the washer or dryer more than I've seen them actually in use. And when they were working, they required you to have some stupid card that you can only fund when the office which seems to have bankers' hours if it's open at all. So instead of bugging friends or family... to the laundromat I go.

