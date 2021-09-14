CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ending It (Kill All Visionaries) - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article*SPOILER WARNING* This video covers the Ending It final mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with killing all Visionaries in one day/loop, which means we have to start our morning off in Karl's Bay. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Karl's Bay Morning 01:10 - Heading To Fireworks Container 03:54 - Mission Update: Ending It (Frank In Flames) 05:08 - Heading To Hangar 2 10:10 - Mission Update: Ending It (Harriet's Day Of Peace) 11:50 - Escaping To Tunnels 14:10 - The Complex Noon 15:50 - Array Y 18:38 - Mission Update: Ending It (Egor's Sad Science) 18:50 - Escaping To Tunnels 19:20 - Fristad Rock Afternoon 20:30 - Pumping Station 21:50 - Mission Update: Ending It (Together Forever) 22:28 - Mission Update: Ending It (Crash A Party - Kill Everyone) 23:04 - Escaping To Tunnels 25:22 - Updaam Evening 27:20 - Frank Eliminated 28:00 - Dorsey Manor 30:00 - Wenjie And Egor Eliminated 30:40 - Fighting Julianna 35:15 - Aleksis Eliminated 35:32 - Mission Update: Ending It (Final Countdown) 35:36 - Mission Update: Ending It (Launch The Rocket) 38:20 - Heading To The RAK 40:05 - Flying The RAK 41:30 - Stabilizer Core 41:40 - Mission Update: Ending It (What Goes Up) 41:48 - Mission Update: Ending It (End Julianna) 45:40 - Mission Update: Ending It (Oh Fuck Me) 45:45 - Mission Update: Ending It (Kill The 9th Visionary) 46:25 - Mission Complete: Ending It For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Ubiquity (Wenjie) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

Deathloop’s first Arsenal Lead is “Ubiquity.” We’ll need to head to The Complex in the afternoon and look for Dr. Wenjie Evans. Our goal is to find a way to keep our gear from loop to loop. Our Deathloop “Ubiquity” guide will walk you through this Arsenal Lead. We’ll give...
MANUFACTURING
IGN

Devouring Of The Lambs (How to Kill Alexis) - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers the Devouring Of The Lambs Visionary mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with figuring out how to kill Alexis, starting by tracking him in Updaam in the evening. 00:00 - Intro 00:12 - Updaam Evening 03:07 - Multiple Routes Into Wolf's Den (Dorsey Manor), We'll Use Window This Time 03:24 - Dorsey Manor 03:38 - Can Ruin Alexis' Beer To Identify Him (Among Other Ways) 04:30 - Many Traps Around His Beer, Can Choose To Blow Them All Up 07:05 - Ruining Alexis' Beer 08:25 - Identifying Alexis, Also Only One With Two Golden Guns 09:55 - Eliminating Alexis 10:00 - Mission Complete (Devouring Of The Lambs) 10:15 - Karnesis Slab Acquired 10:30 - Escaping Back To Tunnels For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chapter 1: Side A - Life is Strange True Colors Gameplay Walkthrough

Part one of IGN's Life is Strange True Colors gameplay walkthrough, Chapter 1: Side A. It covers the following memories: 00:00 - Intro 0:47:40 - Memory: Crack 0:53:30 - Memory: Riley's Letter 1:18:50 - Duckie and Diane Order 1:33:05 - Memory: Business Card 1:50:20 - Memory: Helmet 1:55:20 - Memory: Phone.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

What Wenjie's Want (How to Kill Wenjie) - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers the What Wenjies Want Visionary mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with figuring out how to take down Wenjie, starting by tracking her at The Complex in the afternoon before going to Updaam at noon. 00:00 - Intro 00:16 - The Complex Afternoon 01:42 - Laboratory Annex 03:00 - Wenjie's Door Code (Learned From Fia's Minicom) 03:15 - Depressurization Code (Changes Every Loop) 03:45 - Wenjie's Minicom Messages 04:45 - Mission Update (Search Wenjie's Junk) 05:00 - Radio Silence Mission Update (Check Out Power Station - Julianna's Mission) 05:25 - Mission Update (Learn More) 05:35 - Mission Update (Keep Digging) 05:40 - Mission Update (Visit 2-BIT) 06:00 - Fighting Julianna 08:50 - Escaping To Tunnels 11:43 - Cutscene 12:04 - Updaam Noon 13:24 - Fighting Julianna 16: 17 - Heading To Charlie's 20:20 - Talking To 2-BIT 21:30 - Mission Update (Find A Recording Of Alexis) 22:00 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 24:54 - Updaam Evening 27:40 - Cass' Code For Pact Of Smoke Game 28:30 - Fighting Julianna 31:10 - Infiltrating Alexis' Party (Dorsey Manor) 33:10 - Discovery: Alexis Likes Certain Music Mix 34:42 - Mission Update (Retrieve Recording From Library, Have Code Now) 35:45 - Egor Unfiltered Audiolog (Part 2) 37:20 - Escaping To Tunnels 39:35 - Updaam Noon 41:43 - Going To The Library 41:50 - Mission Update (Bring "Aleksis To 2-BIT) 48:10 - Giving Recording To 2-BIT 48:35 - Make Aleksis Give Wenjie What She Wants 49:21 - Mission Complete (What Wenjies Want) 51:00 - Now On 2-BIT's Good Side 51:20 - Escaping To Tunnels 53:09 - Cutscene For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Tunnels#Rak#Visionaries#35 32 Mission
IGN

Afternoon Delight (How to Kill Fia) - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers the Afternoon Delight Visionary mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with figuring out how to take down Fia, starting by tracking her in Fristad Rock at noon and eventually deciphering her pictograms. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Fristad Rock Afternoon 01:20 - Looking At Delivery Booth (One In Each Map) 03:52 - Entering Transmission Post 06:20 - Afternoon Delight (Mission Start) 06:25 - First Pictogram, Fractured Image 06:35 - Third Pictogram 07:42 - Second Pictogram 08:55 - Fia Eliminated 09:23 - Havoc Slab Acquired 12:25 - The Final Pictogram 14:00 - Escaping To Tunnels 18:50 - Fristad Rock Afternoon 19:13 - Searching For Secret Location Of Fia And Charlie 19:40 - Decipher The Cipher 20:55 - Entering Pumping Station 21:30 - Afternoon Delight Mission Complete 22:22 - Charlie's Extended Cut, Part 1 Audiolog 23:45 - Controls To Flood Pumping Station 24:47 - Escaping To Tunnel For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lost in Transmission (How to Kill Egor) - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers the Lost In Transmission Visionary mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with figuring out how to take down Egor, starting by tracking him at The Complex in the evening before coming back at noon. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - The Complex Evening 00:50 - Lost In Transmission Mission Start (Pursuing Egor) 01:05 - Array Y 01:20 - Stealth Kill Egor (If He Gets Away, Find Him In Field) 01:45 - Aether Slab Acquired 03:27 - Serling Labs 03:30 - Egor Minicom Messages 05:00 - Mission Update (Find Egor's Data) 05:45 - Fighting Julianna 07:00 - Mission Update (Silence Egor's Device) (Turn Off Specific Panel) 08:48 - Escaping To Tunnels 09:36 - Cutscene 09:48 - The Complex Noon 11:35 - Array Y 12:38 - Mission Update (Reveal The Control Panel) 14:10 - Read Egor's Minicom Messages 14:35 - Mission Update (Unveil The Invisible Panel) With Field Nullifier 16:00 - Mission Complete (Lost In Transmission) 16:12 - Escape To Tunnels (Back Way) 16:53 - Cutscene For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Science
IGN

Radio Silence (How to Kill Julianna) - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

*SPOILER WARNING* This video covers the Radio Silence Visionary mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with figuring out how to take down Julianna, starting by tracking her at The Complex in the morning to start uncovering power stations. 00:00 - Intro 00:05 - The Complex Morning 00:14 - Array Y 03:20 - Power Station 03:40 - Mission Update (Turn Things On) 07:40 - Mission Update (Search Tidevarv Station) 07:50 - Tidevarv Station 08:30 - Mission Update (Return In The Afternoon) 09:50 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 11:30 - Updaam Afternoon 12:00 - Keep On Giving Arsenal Update 12:55 - Archivist Office 13:33 - Aeon Archival Office 14:15 - Mission Update (Investigate The RAK) 16:00 - Mission Update (Divert The Power) 16:30 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 17:37 - Cutscene 18:00 - The Complex Morning 21:40 - Mission Update (Search Akkar Station) 22:30 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 23:05 - Karl's Bay Afternoon 25:39 - Akkar Station 27:45 - Password Discovered 28:00 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 29:40 - The Complex Morning 32:45 - Mission Update (Search Sova Station) 33:40 - Fristad Rock Noon 35:45 - Spoiler: Sova Station 36:01 - Password Discovered 37:05 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 39:30 - The Complex Morning 42:20 - Mission Update (Search Yasen Station) 42:30 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 43:15 - Updaam Noon 44:54 - Yasen Station 46:30 - Password Discovered 46:45 - Mission Update (Open The RAK) 48:05 - The RAK 49:20 - Mission Complete (Radio Silence) 49:25 - Mission Update (Ending It, Can Now Complete Perfect Loop) 50:05 - Fighting Julianna 51:10 - Escaping To Tunnels 51:58 - Cutscene For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Deathloop on New Story Trailer With Gameplay

Another trailer for Deathloop was presented at the PlayStation Showcase. This time the game's story was presented with a bit of gameplay to boot. Today's PlayStation Showcase is packed with new footage from upcoming releases. One of them was a new trailer for Deathloop, which offers a closer look at the story and shows some gameplay from Arkane Studio's upcoming title. You can check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chaos Theory (Harriet) - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers the Chaos Theory Visionary mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with figuring out how to take down Harriet in Karl's Bay in the morning. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Chaos Theory Mission Start (Karl's Bay Morning) 00:48 - Infiltrate Hangar 2 Info Discovered 06:00 - Treasure Of The Ice 07:30 - Hangar 1 09:28 - Hangar 2 09:40 - Harriet's Sermon Begins 14:45 - Tracking Harriet 15:40 - How Harriet Controls The Gas 16:30 - Killing Harriet (And Dying As Well) 17:40 - Seizing The Nexus Slab 18:54 - Reading Terminal Entries With Frank 19:15 - Chaos Theory Mission Complete 19:20 - The Ballad Of Ramblin' Frank Info Gained 19:45 - Underground Tunnel To Purple LIMP-10 Under Hangar 2 19:45 - Escaping Back To Tunnels For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Life is Strange True Colors Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 4: Flicker

Part 4 of IGN's Life is Strange True Colors gameplay walkthrough, it covers Chapter 4: Flicker. 00:00 - Intro 0:01:20 - Memory: Pressed Rose 0:07:30 - Side Quest: Jelly Bean Counter 0:10:08 - Memory: Drum Kit 0:10:49 - Memory: Microphone 0:23:20 - Memory: Polaroid 0:34:05 - Memory: CIT Sticker.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Longest Day - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers Ubiquity, the second "prologue" mission of Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. 00:00 - Intro 00:45 - The Longest Day Begins 03:42 - Find The Code 10:05 - Examine The Postcard 10:40 - Use The Keypad 11:00 - Find My Updaam Flat (Updaam - Morning) 15:30 - Search My Stuff 20:44 - Locate Loop Control (Complex - Noon) 28:25 - Search The Security Office (Fristad Rock - Afternoon) 36:35 - Open The Safe (Updaam - Evening) 40:05 - Defeat Julianna For First Time 45:00 - Get To Safe (Updaam - Morning) 48:30 - The LPP 49:00 - The Longest Day Complete For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy