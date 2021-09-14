Ending It (Kill All Visionaries) - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers the What Wenjies Want Visionary mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with figuring out how to take down Wenjie, starting by tracking her at The Complex in the afternoon before going to Updaam at noon. 00:00 - Intro 00:16 - The Complex Afternoon 01:42 - Laboratory Annex 03:00 - Wenjie's Door Code (Learned From Fia's Minicom) 03:15 - Depressurization Code (Changes Every Loop) 03:45 - Wenjie's Minicom Messages 04:45 - Mission Update (Search Wenjie's Junk) 05:00 - Radio Silence Mission Update (Check Out Power Station - Julianna's Mission) 05:25 - Mission Update (Learn More) 05:35 - Mission Update (Keep Digging) 05:40 - Mission Update (Visit 2-BIT) 06:00 - Fighting Julianna 08:50 - Escaping To Tunnels 11:43 - Cutscene 12:04 - Updaam Noon 13:24 - Fighting Julianna 16: 17 - Heading To Charlie's 20:20 - Talking To 2-BIT 21:30 - Mission Update (Find A Recording Of Alexis) 22:00 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 24:54 - Updaam Evening 27:40 - Cass' Code For Pact Of Smoke Game 28:30 - Fighting Julianna 31:10 - Infiltrating Alexis' Party (Dorsey Manor) 33:10 - Discovery: Alexis Likes Certain Music Mix 34:42 - Mission Update (Retrieve Recording From Library, Have Code Now) 35:45 - Egor Unfiltered Audiolog (Part 2) 37:20 - Escaping To Tunnels 39:35 - Updaam Noon 41:43 - Going To The Library 41:50 - Mission Update (Bring "Aleksis To 2-BIT) 48:10 - Giving Recording To 2-BIT 48:35 - Make Aleksis Give Wenjie What She Wants 49:21 - Mission Complete (What Wenjies Want) 51:00 - Now On 2-BIT's Good Side 51:20 - Escaping To Tunnels 53:09 - Cutscene For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/

