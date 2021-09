The Ravens are bringing in some much-needed backfield help ahead of their regular season opener. Baltimore has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with veteran running back Latavius Murray, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Ravens had been working to finalize the deal after Gus Edwards tore his ACL during Thursday’s practice, marking the third time one of the team’s running backs had suffered a season-ending injury in the past two weeks. J.K. Dobbins (torn ACL) and Justice Hill (torn Achilles) will also miss the entire 2021 campaign.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO