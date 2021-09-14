How Often Should Men Wash Their Hair?
When it comes to proper care and maintenance, washing your hair is an important step in keeping it clean and healthy. Hair professionals are frequently asked how often men should shampoo their hair and the answer is that you probably don’t need to wash it daily. While some guys may need to shampoo and condition everyday, most experts say that you should only wash your hair 2 to 3 times a week. Shampooing too often can damage your hair and remove the healthy oils that protect and nourish your locks. Whether you have straight, wavy, curly or oily hair, there are many factors to consider when determining a hair washing schedule.www.menshairstylestoday.com
