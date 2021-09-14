I’ve always been curious about the term “Jaywalking.” It seems unrelated to the person I almost hit while he squeezed between two cars, a construction vehicle, and a few safety cones. I also feel the name doesn’t sum up my frustration with the hand gestures I received that did not indicate an apology or gratitude for not maiming or even killing him with my minivan.
A Wyoming coroner completed his autopsy Tuesday on the body of a young woman found in Grand Teton National Park over the weekend. According to Insider, a text message from the Petito family lawyer, Richard Stafford, texted them that the autopsy confirmed that the body found is that of Gabby Petito.
The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
According to the Farmer's Almanac, Texas is predicted to reach icy cold conditions this winter season. In February 2021, the area experienced extremely cold temperatures and snow across many parts of Texas.
I was 14 years old and scared to death. Close up photo of a fresh-faced teen girl.Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels. I grew up in a bad neighborhood, but I was lucky. My best friend lived one block away from the house I shared with my parents and my older brother. So I was rarely alone.
That was the actual response that the REAL Chicago Police Officer gave the two "fake cops" that pulled him over. HuffPost. Just after midnight a Chicago cop was heading home after what I would bet, was a long and grueling shift. The officer was in the Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood, when an unmarked white SUV that looked very similar to a police issued vehicle turned on it's lights and pulled the Chicago officer over.
Gabby Petito news: It is believed that Gabby Petito's body may have been found in Wyoming after days of the desperate search for the Long Island native. According to a statement from the FBI, the remains found in Bridger-Teton National Forest are "consistent with the description" of Gabrielle Petito. The...
Fire trucks and an ambulance were seen headed to the $42 million home of actor Will Smith in Calabasas (CA) yesterday afternoon after a fire caused smoke damage at the residence, according to a report in the NY Post. A witness says a fire broke out on one of the...
Three teenagers from Minnesota were injured when a suspect pistol-whipped them in a bar in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The teenagers, ages 15, 16 and 17, were inside a bar near 10th Street and Dakota Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls when they got into an altercation with two men. One...
Motorists angrily confronted a parking inspector after he allegedly left tickets on their cars while parked in their own driveways. In bizarre footage posted to TikTok, the furious residents gathered outside their homes with cars seen behind them with yellow tickets on the windscreens. One man is seen holding his...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department has released surveillance video in Monday’s deadly drive-by shooting in Olney that killed one and injured five others.
The video shows scenes from the incident, which happened in the 1300 block of West Chew Avenue around 2 p.m. A silver Chrysler 300 is seen driving toward and away from where the shooting happened.
The video caught the moment when the person or persons inside the car opens fire. Different angles show people running, falling, and diving to the ground for cover.
Steven Jones, 26, of Fern Rock, died in the shooting.
A friend of Jones described the...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — "Be back by 6:30" was the last thing eight-year-old Cheriyah Dizon and 12-year-old Aaron Safrans heard from their adoptive mother before they went missing a month ago. The two children were playing outside their South Sacramento apartment. "We started looking and looking... and I thought should I...
Placerville police are looking for 40-year-old John Stebbins Jr., who fled police Wednesday. An officer was patrolling Lions Park on Cedar Ravine Road when they located a vehicle in a secluded area with Stebbins inside. The officer made contact and Stebbins became “furtive and refused to comply with the officer’s request to roll down his window,” according to a news release from the Placerville Police Department.
Watch the video above for more on this story. A devastating fire Saturday night killed at least 75 dogs at a pet resort in Texas. Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, crews with the Georgetown Fire Department were dispatched to Ponderosa Pet Resort in Gerorgetown, Texas, in response to a report the facility had caught fire.
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say an apparent suicide took the lives of two people in Yonkers on Monday night.
They said a distraught 25-year-old man jumped off the roof of a building on Locust Hill Avenue and fell 12 stories into a parking garage, hitting a 61-year-old man.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators were interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to try to gather more information.
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS) – Robert Gentile, who the FBI believes had information about the unsolved Boston art heist, has died.
Robert Gentile is brought into the federal courthouse in a wheelchair on Monday, April 20, 2015, for a continuation of a hearing that was held Friday after Gentile was arrested after selling a gun to an undercover agent. (Cloe Poisson/Tribune News Service via Getty Images via Getty Images)
A reputed Connecticut mobster, Gentile died Friday at Hartford Hospital after suffering a stroke, his attorney Ryan McGugian confirmed. He had been living at home and getting rehabilitation services there, McGugian said.
This Manet painting was one of the valuable pieces of art stolen in the 1990 heist. (Photo courtesy: FBI)
Prosecutors believe Gentile knew something about the still-unsolved, 1990 theft of $500 million worth of artwork from Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum because another gangster’s widow claimed her husband gave Gentile two of the paintings.
Gentile denied knowing anything about the theft.
AUBURN (CBS13) — A paraglider allegedly falls from the sky and crashed Tuesday night at the Port of West Sacramento. Police searched the area but found nothing.
Investigators believe the person who reported the crash mistook a drone for a paraglider. According to dispatch audio, the witness reported seeing a person do a stunt in the air before dropping from 50 to 100 feet high to the ground.
California Highway Patrol Valley Division Officer Kevin Vinatieri, a pilot with the division’s Air Operations, explained those types of calls are a rare occurrence for the Sacramento region.
“They don’t occur very often,” explained Vinatieri....
