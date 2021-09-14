Register for invasive plant species presentation, work session

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — The public is invited to come learn about invasive plant species and how best to prevent and reverse their spread Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1-4 p.m., at the parking lot next to Hetty Green Park at 2 School St. in Bellows Falls. The parking lot is accessible from both Church and School streets, near TD Bank. This free, outdoor event will provide hands-on instruction in the identification of common invasive plant species and preferred removal techniques. The rain date for this event will be Saturday, Oct. 2, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., at Hetty Green Park. Those who register will be notified of the rain date.