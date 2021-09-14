CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Undefeated teams keep the chains moving

By Bill Murphy Staff Writer
The Eagle Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI sit here wondering how many weeks Bellows Falls, Newport, and Windsor will remain undefeated. Each of them looks like they are title state championship contenders in their respective state divisions, but the leaves will have fallen off the trees by the time we find out how far each team can hold on to their perfect slate and what seed they will end up with heading into the play-offs. It is certain we are getting ahead of ourselves, but this trio IS really good.

