Shirley (Elfstrom) Patten WARNER — Shirley (Elfstrom) Patten, 88, formerly of Newport, passed away on Sept. 5, 2021, at Pine Rock Manor, after several years of declining health. She was born on Jan. 30, 1933, in Greenville, New Hampshire, to the late B. Rudolph and Mamie (Wesoja) Elfstrom. Shirley graduated valedictorian from Towle High School with the class of 1951. She married Ronald F. Patten in 1952 and they shared almost 50 years together before his death in 2002. After Ronald became disabled in 1978, Shirley worked a variety of jobs until her retirement, while also caring for Ronald and maintaining her yard and home. Shirley especially loved her jobs as the office manager at Goodrich Oil, as Newport Deputy Town Clerk for a time, and as a bookkeeper at Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Newport. She was the Class of 1951 Reunion Coordinator for over 50 years. She loved playing piano, ice skating, baking (the best apple pies and Nisau, Finnish coffee cake), frying the best donuts, and Sudoku puzzles. Shirley was very proud of participating in skating exhibitions for Winter Carnival during her high school years, while wearing the costumes that Mamie had made for her. She also enjoyed sewing clothing and would even sew matching dresses for her and her daughter when she was a child. Following Mamie's death in 1998, Shirley crocheted and outfitted over 50 dolls to channel her grief and then gave most of them away. Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband, Ronald Patten; her parents; son, Michael E. Patten; brother, Berger (Cloma Lee) Elfstrom; and sisters, Nancy (Francis) Collins and Lillian (Larry) Zullo. Surviving family members include her son, Dennis Patten (Sue), of Pembroke; daughter, Kathleen Holmes (Rick), of Newport; granddaughter, Michelle (Jay) Renaud, of Amherst; grandsons, Chris (Julie) Hart, of Pembroke, and Tim (Val) Hart, of San Antonio, Texas; great-granddaughters, Annabelle and Sydney Renaud, and Jayden Hart; great-grandsons, Trey Hart and Hunter Hart; great-great-granddaughter, Emery Hart; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held in spring 2022 in Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Shirley to the Upper Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 789, Lebanon, NH 03766; or the Newport Senior Center, P.O. Box 387, Newport, NH 03773. Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.