Saranac Lake, NY

What makes some evil ‘special’?

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 9 days ago

George Bryjak (Aug. 17) takes my letter (July 15) which was trying to cover a lot of ground under a word limit, where it’s not possible to explain everything adequately, and makes a lot of hay out of one word. This fits the MO of many Bryjak commentaries (for example “Vaccines — a sticking point,” “Prophets of greed,” “The yellow rose”): find something the other side said or did that he can hold up to scorn. He argues like politicians and cable news rather than like a scholar trying to persuade peers.

