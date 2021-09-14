CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NH

Annabelle M. Ellingwood

The Eagle Times
 9 days ago

Annabelle M. Ellingwood CROYDON — Annabelle M. Ellingwood, 83, passed away at her home in Croydon on Sept. 8, 2021. She was born on Aug. 17, 1938, in Newport, New Hampshire, to the late Pleamon and Lavesta (Fenton) Clark. Annabelle lived in the Newport area her entire life. She worked at Sugar River Bank for many years and then at Videosmith. Annabelle was predeceased by her parents and by her husband, Duane Ellingwood. She is survived by two sons, two grandsons and a great-grandson. Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.eagletimes.com

