Marion County Technical Center wants to add broadcast journalism, aviation

RACHEL — Marion County Technical Center wants to bring broadcast journalism and aviation to its catalogue of available courses.

Prior to their regularly scheduled meeting, the Marion County School Board held a special session Monday evening with Jay Michael, principal of MCTC, to discuss new courses planned to come to the technical center for high school students.

The board met in MCTC's multipurpose room on its campus next door to North Marion High. The first of the two proposed courses is a broadcast journalism course.

"It would be a journalism [course]," Michael said. "[West Virginia University] is a big, big journalism program. This would give [students] a jump start into a great local option."

The second program is an introductory aviation course.Michael called it an exploratory course, allowing students to test the field and see if it interests them, without spending thousands of dollars enrolling in a collegiate level course at Fairmont State University or Pierpont Community & Technical College.

Students who take this course wouldn't finish high school with any additional certifications like in other courses offered at MCTC.

If the aviation program launches as it's planned, students will finish the course by their junior year, allowing them to enroll in the aviation course at Pierpont or Fairmont with a head start.

"I think this program will give [students] a leg up when they enter a program," Michael said. "To have these four [aviation] courses will give them a great experience alone, and if they don't decide to go on after high school to do it that's OK too. This is just exploratory."

Michael said he is sure both students and Marion County will benefit from these two new programs.

"Both these programs, in my opinion, are win-win programs," Michael said. "They good for the kids... and I think we'll attract a whole different type of students."

The board members we're in favor of the technical center moving forward with planning these programs.

"I love the idea of the broadcast journalism," said Donna Costello, school board vice president. "For these students to go back to their schools and record and report what's happening... I really appreciate this [idea]."

Positions for teachers of these programs will be posted once more of the planning is finished.

Regular session

After the special session with Jay Michael about MCTC, the board began its usual proceedings Monday night. Most of the items on the agenda were usual business dealings, but Donna Hage, Marion County school superintendent, gave some numbers regarding enrollment.

Preliminary numbers, prior to the official count in October, show a drop in enrollment from last year's number. Current counts show enrollment is at 7,418 students, compared to last years 7,664, a decrease of 246 students.

These are preliminary numbers, however if the number of enrolled students remains this low, it would mean a decrease of over $1 million dollars in funding from the state.

"These are not official, we won't have official numbers until October," Hage said.

A contributing factor to the drop in enrollment is a rising number of parents choosing to home school their children. At the start of the fall term, 661 students were being home schooled, that is now up to 708.

Costello questioned the causes of parents pulling the children from schools and several parents in attendance spoke out of turn yelling, "I can answer that." Costello quieted the crowd and allowed Hage to answer.

Hage said that the pandemic and its rules and complications are a factor in the decisions of these parents.

"There are a lot of conversations, [the reason for home schooling] isn't something a parent clarifies via a form or via an email," Hage said. "But I think that the pandemic has definitely had an impact on those decisions."

The board will meet again Sept. 15 at the central office at 1 p.m. for a special session, then a regular session Sept. 28 at the central office at 6 p.m.