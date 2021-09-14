Weston’s Colonial Craft Day highlights 'the good old days'

WESTON, Vt. — “Return with us to those glorious days of yesteryear,” “the good old days,” which were not always so glorious, so good. There was plenty of hardship and hard work, but also lots of Yankee ingenuity as our colonial forbears succeeded in carving out a meaningful life in the forests and fields of New England during the late 18th and 19th centuries. Craft Day is a tribute to their industry and their skills.