CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Granite Geek: Enjoy the weather while you can

By David Brooks
The Eagle Times
 9 days ago

Maybe I shouldn’t tempt the gods by saying this out loud but New Hampshire had a darn good summer, weather-wise. Yeah, it was miserably hot and humid sometimes, not New England-y at all, and it was alarmingly dry in the first half and too wet in the second half. North of the Notches is still facing a drought even as some Massachusetts border towns have damaging floods, but compared to just about everywhere else in America it was a walk in the park.

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Eagle Times

Glitch leaves Jan. 6 NH House votes uncounted

Technical challenges that plagued the N.H. House of Representatives’ Jan. 6 session — held in a drive-in format in a University of New Hampshire parking lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic — resulted in several votes not being counted, according to the House record from that day. During the session,...
POLITICS
The Eagle Times

Pope et al: Breathing easier about our classroom air

Back-to-school season is in full swing and that means nearly 60 million K-12 students and over 3 million teachers will have returned to school. Foremost on the minds of parents and teachers is keeping children safe and healthy. Attention on classroom indoor air quality remains critical as highly contagious airborne variants of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) impact an increasing number of younger children.
EDUCATION
The Eagle Times

Scott gives 30 days to hotel program

A program paying for several hundred Vermonters experiencing homelessness to live in hotel rooms got a reprieve from the governor on Tuesday. The program was set to end later this week. “I brought the team together this morning and said we should have a 30-day pause to reflect on getting...
HOMELESS
The Eagle Times

Sterling: Key to stopping climate change

A recent piece by anti-renewable energy crusader Annette Smith asks, “Is Electrifying Everything a Climate Solution?” For those of us concerned about the changing climate’s increasing number of floods, wildfires, hurricanes and record-breaking temperatures, the answer is yes!. I can agree with Ms. Smith that “solutions cannot be all about...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
The Eagle Times

Hoffman: Why is there a worker shortage?

The Washington Post recently tackled the question a lot of people have been talking about. The headline read: “Why America has 8.4 million unemployed when there are 10 million job openings.”. What was refreshing about the Post story was that it didn’t offer the usual explanation about the mismatch between...
ECONOMY
The Eagle Times

Nominate a NH health care hero

CONCORD — It’s no secret that resilience is an important skill for those working in healthcare. During the onset of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, we witnessed individuals go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure we were all healthy, safe and well-cared for. For its second year, the NH Healthcare Heroes effort will honor the dedication, courage and commitment of those working in healthcare through an online nomination process, which is now open and runs through Friday. Oct. 15.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy