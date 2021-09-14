CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Azzi: Reflections in pain and hope

By Robert Azzi
The Eagle Times
 9 days ago

“Great. I flew from Amman to Newark where I went through customs, then caught the connection to Boston!”. On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, on a day bright, clear and full of hope, I embraced a young Palestinian at Boston’s Logan Airport, located his luggage and hit the road for Exeter for the start of a new school year.

Remember and Reflect

Twenty years ago, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, the nation was shaken by an attack on America that would forever change the lives of those living in the country. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when militants associated with al-Qaeda, an Islamic extremist group, hijacked four planes and crashed two into the World Trade Center towers and one into the Pentagon. A fourth plane was downed in a field in Pennsylvania when passengers attempted to retake the aircraft from hijackers.
Piercing Pain

D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams was going to call in sick that day. The night before, he and his wife, Diane, had attended a gala to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Nature Conservancy at the Corcoran Gallery of Art. Amid the glamour of trucked-in palm trees, live Peruvian flute and drum music, and 500 other attendees, the mayor of the Nation’s Capital had been enthralled to meet Hollywood star Joanne Woodward, a member of the Conservancy board.
‘That Global Beacon Of Hope…Isn’t Looking So Strong’: Former Air Force Captain Reflects On 9/11, U.S. Leaving Afghanistan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sept. 11, 2001, changed the course of countless lives, including the life of a Minnesota college student, who answered the call to service. “On September 11th, I was a freshman in college at Creighton University,” former Air Force Cpt. Billy Boland recalled. The Mendota Heights native thought...
Community Recalls Pain, Hope at 9/11 Gathering

First published in the Sept. 16 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. The Chinese Club of San Marino invited the community last week to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a series of airline hijackings committed by 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida against targets in the United States.
Hartford Courant: Divided

On a surreal, sultry October night in 2001, the Yankees came back to the Bronx tied at two games apiece with the Oakland A’s in a playoff series delayed by the 9/11 attacks. The Yankees had been down 2-0 but battled back to force a deciding game, a moment that galvanized the hopes of a battered city. We would survive. We would prevail. We would show the world that the power of what unites us as a nation is greater than the fear sown by the attacks.
Furious mounted Texas Border agents DENY they are whipping migrants and accuse Biden administration of fueling outrage to deflect their failings - as union boss says riders were trying to protect themselves and their horses

Texas Border Patrol agents have denied whipping migrants and claimed anyone with 'two brain cells' knows they use split reins to control their horses, after images emerged of mounted officers appearing to whip Haitian border crossers. Agents pushed back against the criticism leveled at them and accused the Biden administration...
Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
Biden’s mental woes growing and other commentary

When it “plays out on the world stage,” President Biden’s “fatuity . . . can be downright horrifying,” notes Spectator World’s Amber Athey. At his meeting Tuesday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Biden’s staff “made sure he was armed with a laminated note card,” reminding him “to welcome Johnson to the White House and speak positively about the relationship between the UK and the US. An easy thing to forget for a president, apparently.” But “most shameful” was how Biden’s staff, after BoJo took some questions from the UK press, “cut the British PM off mid-sentence, yelling at the media to leave the room. Biden eventually appeared prepared to respond to a question about the border from CBS’ Ed O’Keefe, but the wranglers continued to shout,” so his answer went unheard. “Biden’s mental deterioration must be even worse than we realize if his staff members are willing to treat foreign leaders with wanton disrespect to prevent him speaking to the press.”
